TEXARKANA- Ar. -- April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services in Miller County wants to encourage all residents to help make the Texarkana region a better place for children and families. Their goal this month is to not only shine a light on the problem of child abuse but also collect supplies for children in foster care.
All this month the D-H-S office in Miller County is working on a project called "Pac For a Purpose." D-H-S supervisor Alexis Lampkins says many times when kids are taken out of their homes they leave with very little of their belongings. "We understand that sometimes when children are removed they don't have nothing, just the shirt on their back," said Lampkins. "We believe no child should have a trash bag, we work hard to provide that structure, that service, just wrapping your arms around them and making sure they have a backpack and not a trash bag."
The agency is working to collect backpacks, clothes, bottles, diapers, and other necessities. The D-H-S office in Texarkana, Arkansas serves more than 200 kids in foster care. More than half of those children are from Miller County. Their goal is to help make their transition into foster care a positive one.
"It puts a big smile on their face for them to know that someone outside their immediate or extended family is looking out for them and supports them," said Lampkins. "That's why we're reaching out to the community to work with DHS in order to provide services to the kids out there." Lampkins says they're always looking for more foster families and volunteers to fight against child abuse.
The D-H-S office in Miller County will be hosting a fundraiser and donation event on Monday, April 24 at 6 P.M. at the Holiday Bowl in Texarkana. The theme is "strike out child abuse."
For more information on how to donate, volunteer or become a foster family contact the D-H-S office in Miller County.