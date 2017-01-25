Shreveport's newest attraction holds a Ground Growing Ceremony for the city's flagship aquarium.
The Planet Aqua Group is the company behind bringing new life to the historic Barnwell Center (on 601 Clyde Fant Parkway) into a new family-friendly facility.
Local children planted the first seeds of the garden that will grow outside the building.
Officials announced the aquarium will be opening its doors sometime this summer, and will bring in 45 new jobs.
The community can look forward to seeing 3,000 different animals.
City, parish, and state officials were also there to welcome Shreveport's newest attraction.