LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, announced Sunday that he will not join a coalition of fellow Republicans who will oppose the electoral vote count.
Cotton said in a written statement that Congress does not have the power to run elections or adjudicate election results, and that Congress trying to overturn election results would exceed its power and establish "unwise precedents."
Trump responded to Cotton on Monday morning, tweeting without evidence that "the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG" and that he will provide "real numbers" during a speech Monday night.
The tweet continues: "@SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!"
How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021
The Electoral College will convene Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 win.
A group of a dozen Republican senators led by Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri plans to object to the vote count on unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. Trump, who has repeatedly spread baseless claims of election fraud, has supported them.
Cotton joins Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and other Republicans who oppose the effort.
Cotton, who is widely believed to be eyeing a presidential run in 2024, said in his statement that he still has concerns about "irregularities in the presidential election, especially in states that rushed through election-law changes to relax standards for voting-by-mail." He said he supports a commission to study the election and propose reforms to protect election integrity.
Cotton also said he supports Senate hearings on the matter.
"All Americans deserve to have confidence in the elections that undergird our free government," the statement says.
Despite Trump's claims of voter fraud, state officials have insisted the elections ran smoothly and there was no evidence of fraud or other problems that would change the outcome. The states have certified their results as fair and valid. Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging election results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Associated Press contributed information to this report.