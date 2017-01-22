National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April, but Arbor Day for Louisiana is designated the third Friday in January. For Arkansas and Oklahoma, it's in March; Texas in November.
"Arbor Day is a nationally recognized day that we use to plant and care for trees" says Brent Jeansonne of the LSU Ag Center.
Schools and civic organizations are the most common groups to celebrate Arbor Day.
According to Jeansonne, "It's usually done by planting an oak species such as Live oak, Water Oak and Pin oak. Dogwood is one that is used quite a bit because of the religious significance."
So this prompts a mention of the state tree of Louisiana. The Bald Cypress.
"It's an excellent tree, a very strong tree and with stands a lot of hurricanes down south along the coast. Has a lot of environmental factors to hold the soil together. It's a very beautiful tree," says Jeansonne.
The celebration of Arbor Day is also an emphasis on the proper care and trimming of trees. Another favorite of southern states is the Crepe Myrtle. It's an art no everybody has mastered.
"There has been some practices of pruning crepe myrtle trees we call is crepe murder. And it's bushwhacked as far that's concerned. There is a rule of thumb where you don't prune anything that's larger than your little finger because it's makes a knot and forms waterspouts as you call it. It destroys the integrity of the crepe myrtle," warns Jeansonne.
In reality Arbor Day is every day. Local nurseries and tree companies are experts in horticulture. Also now is an excellent time to get involved with the LSU Ag Center Master Gardner program.
http://www.lsuagcenter.com/topics/lawn_garden/master%20gardener