ARCADIA, La. -- An Arcadia man is being held without bond in the fatal shooting of another man this weekend.
Randy Donell Mangham is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Roderick Torrel Davis, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said.
The shooting happened Sunday night on Cable Street in Arcadia. Sheriff's deputies began CPR on Davis after finding him suffering from a gunshot to the chest.
Davis was taken to Bienville Medical Center, where he died.
Eyewitnesses identified Mangham as the the alleged gunman, Ballance said.
Mangham was arrested in a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 80 in Arcadia.
Investigators are conducting a follow up investigation to present to the district attorney’s office for its review.