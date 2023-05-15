ARCADIA, La. – Arcadia’s mayor and the town’s other elected officials improperly received COVID-19 bonus payments in 2021.
The mayor also approved payment for work that wasn’t budgeted, approved payments for some employees who were not due the additional money and failed to produce minutes for so-called “working meetings.”
Those were among findings of an investigative audit the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released Monday.
Mayor O’Landis Millican said in his response to auditors that changes have already been made to make sure the town is complying.
“The town is committed to implementing each recommendation included in the report. We welcome this opportunity to better serve our citizens and meet the highest standards for local government,” Millican wrote.
Here’s a summary of what auditors found:
- Millican appears to have violated state law by disregarding requirements of the Local Government Budget Act and the Lawrason Act in the performance of his duties. Millican signed town checks to pay unbudgeted and unauthorized salary incentives to elected officials and town employees without a council-approved budget or an ordinance to increase pay for the elected officials and Town Clerk.
- The town may have violated state law since it could not provide records to demonstrate a properly-adopted budget for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
- Millican authorized payments to two vendors from the general fund totaling over $1 million for expenses that were not included in the budget documents he provided to us for tree cutting, debris removal, building maintenance, and repairs to town property from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 10, 2022. In addition, the town did not have a written contract with either vendor. Since the town did not provide budgetary statements as required by law it appears the mayor did not have the authority to incur these expenses and may have violated state law by making such payments.
- Full-time town employees accrue sick leave, vacation leave, and personal days. Two town employees were paid for leave they did not accrue by June 10, 2022. By approving employee leave and authorizing payments to employees for leave they did not accrue, Millican may have violated the state constitution and state law.
- Millican and the Town Council supposedly met for “working meetings” on multiple occasions; however, the town could not produce written minutes for these board meetings. By conducting public meetings, but not properly maintaining meeting minutes, the town may have violated state law.
The town’s response:
IMPROPER PAID INCENTIVES TO TOWN OFFICIALS
Auditor’s finding: Auditors said Millican appears to have violated state law by paying unbudgeted and unauthorized incentives to himself and other town officials, auditors said.
Arcadia was among municipalities across the nation receiving COVID-19 public health emergency funding. The town got $499,301 in August 2021 and $813 in November 2021.
The mayor paid himself, the town clerk, police chief and each council member $2,000 each. Twenty-three employees shared $37,000.
The state Constitution prohibits bonuses or reward payments to employees for doing their normal-job-related duties. The ARPA funds could be used for “premium pay” – up to $13 per hour for eligible workers who performed essential work during the pandemic.
However, the town gave lump sums to town officials that appear to be prohibited because they either were not eligible or not tied to actual work done.
Mayor’s response: Millican said he has repaid the ARPA money he received, and the town is working to recover the rest paid to other elected officials. Records are being reviewed to determine whether employees were eligible to receive supplemental pay and to determine how much, if any, must be recovered.
Additionally, the town has set up a separate bank account for the remaining ARPA funds to ensure they are used only for proper expenditures.
UNBUDGETED EXPENSES
Auditor’s finding: Millican told auditors the town suffered a flood in 2019, a tornado and Hurricane Laura in 2020, ice storm in 2021 and tornado in the spring of 2022. Money paid to the two vendors was used to clean up that damage. He said he drove around to confirm the work before authorizing payments.
One vendor told auditors communication was through one council member who oversaw the work in her district and most of what was done in the other districts.
A second vendor who did work at Toan Hall and the shopping mall held a home improvement registration license for work on residential structures only. His license did not cover commercial structures such as the town’s facilities. The vendor did not return calls to auditors.
Authorizing payments to those two contractors caused the town’s general fund and other government funds to show a deficit fund balance, auditors said, in violation of state law.
Mayor’s response: Town officials are working to address the matter through a budget amendment to reconcile the deficits going forward. Millican hopes to introduce it at the June 13 meeting.
Also, the town will enter contracts with all outside vendors and provide them with specific work orders for each job. And a budget committee of Millican, two council members, the town clerk and police chief has been created to address future budget amendments.
EMPLOYEES PAID FOR HOURS NOT ACCRUED
Auditor’s finding: The town’s payroll records showed three employees used 80 hours of sick leave, 32 hours of vacation and 8 hours of personal leave that were not earned from Jan. 1, 2019 through June 10, 2022. The value was $2,110.
Mayor’s response: The town has implemented new procedures for approving leave. Employees must request personal or vacation leave two weeks in advance so the town clerk can verify eligibility for leave using the town’s new automated timekeeping software.
OPEN MEETINGS LAW VIOLATION
Auditor’s finding: Millican said he and the Town Council met on Nov. 17, 2021, as well as January or February 2022 to discuss the 2022 budget. A councilman said there were two “working meetings” and both were public.
However, the mayor could not provide written meetings for any of those meetings.
Mayor’s response: Since the meeting with the auditor’s staff, town officials have started consulting with the town attorney before scheduling any special meeting to ensure each is properly noticed and held in accordance with the law.