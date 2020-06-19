ARCADIA, La. – Mayor O’Landis Millican is remaining positive despite a gloomy economic picture for his town.
Millican, who’s in his first term as mayor, laid off 16 employees on March 31 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That’s left the town with only five employees.
The only ones clocking in on a daily basis are the street superintendent, water superintendent, water/sewer superintendent, town clerk and payment clerk.
Not affected by the layoffs is the Arcadia Police Department, where all officers are still on the job.
“The town is functioning well. The water and sewer systems have not failed us. The grounds are kept up. Bills are being paid,” Millican said.
The mayor is hopeful over the next two to three months to slowly bring back the laid off workers. And when they do, their healthcare benefits will be restored. The town's insurance company notified the idled employees by letter this week about their insurance cancellation.
“By law, we can’t carry them when they do not work,” Millican said of the employees’ insurance coverage.
The town of Arcadia pays full health benefits for employees and their families. It’s a “hefty impact” to the budget to the tune of about $400,000 annually.
With money tight because of a steep drop in sales tax revenue, town officials may have to address that expense next year, Millican said.
Millican estimates the town has lost at least a half-million dollars in revenue because of closed businesses and canceled events at the town-owned events center.
Then there’s the outlet mall, which the town also owns. The mall, purchased under the previous administration, only reopened last week. And that was limited to the main tenant, Vanity Fair. There are only two other businesses in the building.
Millican said the town is in a “safe position” with the mall. But it’s about to be on the sale block.
While not advertised for sale, Millican said he’s been in negotiation with realtors to get it on the market.
“We are looking to sell it,” he said.
According to a monthly financial report for May, the town has $317,844 in three corporate bank accounts, compared to $400,605 a year ago and over $1.4 million three years ago.
Balances in the various accounts are as follows:
- Street Fund - $19,649
- Industrial Inducement Fund - $29,787
- Parks & Recreation Fund - $30,429
- General Fund - $32,000
- Water and Sewer/ Sewer Checking Fund - $45,501
- Water and Sewer/Water Fund Checking - $13,973
- In the bank - $163,455