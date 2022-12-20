SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some familiar faces are returning to Government Plaza -- at least in the interim -- under Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux for the key positions of chief administrative officer and fFinance department director.
Arceneaux announced Tuesday the city's longtime former CAO, Tom Dark, will serve as his interim CAO. Meantime, Sherricka Fields-Jones, the former CAO and chief financial officer under outgoing Mayor Adrian Perkins, will serve as interim director of the finance department.
Arceneaux also said that longtime Assistant City Attorney Zelda Tucker will stay on as interim city attorney.
Arceneaux said all the appointments are considered interim while a formal national search for the key positions ensues. However, he said he hoped Fields-Jones may stay on permanently to head the finance department, or some other role in his administration.
Dark, who has been retired for 14 years after serving the city for more than 33 years as CAO, said, "You never say never," when asked if he would consider staying permanently.
Dark and Fields-Jones said they accepted the positions out of respect for Arceneaux when he asked for their expertise.
With the appointments, Arceneaux stressed the need to "hit the ground running" when he's sworn in as mayor on Dec. 31.