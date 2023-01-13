SHREVEPORT, La. -- Newly elected Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux will have to seek City Council approval for any city contracts over $1 million.
This ordinance was passed by the City Council on the last day of the year and signed by former Mayor Adrian Perkins on his way out the door.
The City Council tried to pass this same measure four years ago, shortly after Perkins took office, but Perkins vetoed it, and the council lacked the necessary votes to override it.
Because this measure passed before Arceneaux took office, he does not have the power to veto it.
“I don’t intend on signing contracts of that nature without consultation of the council anyways so I don’t think it should cause us any operational problems as a practical matter. I might have some theoretical issues with it just based on the charter, but they are not worth having to fight with the council over,” Arceneaux said.