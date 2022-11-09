SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support.
In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as two other top finishers -- Mario Chavez and LeVette Fuller -- in hopes of getting endorsements. But he had yet to actually talk with them by Wednesday afternoon.
"Even if they say no, I'm going to the people, regardless. No one controls your vote. No one controls my vote. I have to persuade you that I'm the best candidate," Tarver said, after making the runoff with 24 percent of the vote and a second place showing in round one.
"I'm talking to other citizens. I'm talking to ministers. I'm talking to leadership to work with them and see if I can get their support," Tarver added.
Arceneaux got the most votes on Tuesday, receiving 28 percent. Despite no white Republican being elected Mayor of Shreveport since the late Bo Williams in 1994, Arceneaux shrugs off any concerns that he faces an uphill battle.
"When you look at the returns and see what votes went to other candidates, we think most of those votes are going to come to us. And that puts us over the top. So we think not only is there a good chance -- we actually believe we're going to win," Arceneaux said.
The former Republican, Chavez, who ran with no party affiliation, finished in third place with 18 percent of the vote, about 400 votes better than the Democratic Mayor Perkins. And Fuller, a Democrat who's known for an independent streak, also took 10 percent of the vote.
Arceneaux notes that possible lingering bitterness between Tarver and Perkins could have an affect.
"They they went at each other pretty well. And that sometimes leaves some hard feelings that may redound to our benefit. (Perkins) has a lot of good people that did support him and we're going to be reaching out to them. And we think that some of those people either will come to us, or they may not vote at all," Arceneaux said.
Arceneaux says he's built a coalition that crosses racial and party lines, with an emphasis on providing excellent city services.
Tarver also promotes unity, and says his experience in Baton Rouge as a longtime state senator will deliver results in Shreveport.
The runoff election is Saturday, December 10.