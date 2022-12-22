SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the city of Shreveport braces for more broken water pipes from a deep freeze, the incoming administration is voicing hope that the director of the department that's going to have to handle those problems stays on.
Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and his interim Chief Administrative Officer, Tom Dark, both said on Tuesday they'd like William Daniel to remain as Director of the Department of Water & Sewerage. But at that point, there had only been a brief phone conversation between Daniel and Dark.
"Virtually every review I have of him has been he’s done a superb job. And so, we're hopeful that he will that he will stay on with us," Arceneaux said of Daniel.
"Water & Sewerage has got plenty of problems. I don't think the director is the problem," Dark added.
But Daniel says it's too early to pencil him in.
"I haven't talked to the mayor-elect and I owe him a conversation about our future plans. I want to brief him on what the department's doing and I want to hear his vision for the department before he makes me a job offer, or I just tell him I want to keep going in the job," Daniel said.
Daniel says he's given a transition report to Arceneaux's team. And he says he's been happy in his job, and with what he calls a dedicated staff and workforce.
Mayor Adrian Perkins picked Daniel to take over the department in late summer of 2020. He was previously Infrastructure Division Director in Gonzales, La.
Shreveport's Water & Sewerage Department is saddled with what Daniel says are 80-year-old pipes. There's also a federal mandate to repair the sewerage system that may cost in excess of a billion dollars.