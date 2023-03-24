SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Tom Arceneaux announced Friday he is submitting legislation to the City Council next week to provide significant increases in funding for several city services that he promised to prioritize during his campaign last year.
“As I walked the streets of Shreveport last year during my campaign, I continually heard citizens ask for better and cleaner streets, less blight and improved lighting. I know that our City Council members share these priorities and look forward to working with them to use these new funds wisely," Arceneaux said in a news release.
The legislation, which could be enacted by the City Council as early as April 11, adds $9.5 million to street improvement projects, $500,000 to demolish substandard houses, $500,000 for weed abatement and property cleanup, $500,000 for street lighting repairs and $500,000 to improve litter pickup along our roadways.