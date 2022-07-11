NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. - A 24-year-old archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts collapsed and died from a sudden medical emergency Monday afternoon in the Kisatchie National Forest, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 2:15 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a hiker possibly suffering from heat exhaustion or a stroke on Forest Service Road #321 Bayou Camp Road off of the Longleaf Vista in Kisatchie National Forest.
24-year-old Kaylen Gehrke, formerly of Missoula, Montana, who recently moved to Longview, Texas with her parents, was pronounced dead at the scene by Natchitoches Parish Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton.
Deputies and the National Weather Service remind the public that heat related illnesses are one of the leading causes of death.