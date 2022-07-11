NATCHITOCHES, La. - A 24-year-old archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts collapsed and died from a sudden medical emergency Monday afternoon in the Kisatchie National Forest, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
Authorities responded to reports of a hiker, identified as Kaylen Gehrke, 24, possibly suffering from heat exhaustion or a stroke on Forest Service Road No. 321 Bayou Camp Road off of the Longleaf Vista in Kisatchie National Forest. Bayou Camp Road is about 7 miles south of state Highway 117 off the Longleaf Vista Road.
While units were responding, dispatchers learned two co-workers were performing CPR. EMS continued resuscitation efforts but declared the patient dead.
Natchitoches Parish Deputy Coroner Steven Clanton said there were no signs of foul play; however, an autopsy was ordered.
It was Gehrke's first day on the job. She and her co-workers were conducting an archaeological survey of Kisatchie National Forest for the US Forest Service when she suddenly became ill. At that time, the National Weather Service in Shreveport reported the temperature for Natchitoches was 98 degrees with a heat index over 107 degrees. Natchitoches Parish has been under several continuous days of heat advisories.