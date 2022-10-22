TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history.
The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages.
Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is overseeing the archaeological dig, where pieces of pottery could be discovered in the sand.
The little ones had a dig box to find certain artifacts. The older kids and adults learned about the first people who lived in the Texarkana area, the Caddo, and how they made their incredible pottery.
Velvet Cool, Board President of the Texarkana Museum System said, “This event shows children how an archeological dig takes place, and we are giving three guided tours of part of our Caddo collection. Typically, the tour is self-guided, but today we will guide the tour with a curator who will explain and give information about the Caddo people.’
Both adults and the younger people seemed to enjoy the history lesson along with the hands-on education of the dig accompanied by nice weather, in celebration of Texas Archaeology Month.