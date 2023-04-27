MINDEN, La. -- Shooters arrived early for practice rounds and vendors put the finishing touches on displays for Thursday's first day of the McKenzie Archery Shooters Association (ASA) Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am 2023 Tour event.
Last year's first edition of the competition saw a turnout of more than 1,650 shooters, family and vendors. Officials believe this year's tournament could be even bigger.
The ASA is scheduled for a 10-year run at the Camp Minden site. Economic impact is forecast to be $25 million over that period.
Activities will run through Sunday.