SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill rolls into the ArkLaTex on Thursday bringing some of the coldest weather since our Snowmageddon in 2021! In fact, most of the lower 48 states will be shivering by Friday morning!
Here's the local timeline with this cold front:
By noon on Thursday, the arctic front could be near Texarkana.
At 5 p.m., the front should be south of the area. A few rain showers are possible at frontal passage. Behind the boundary, a quick changeover to a wintry mix then very light snow could occur. With gusty northwest winds, the models are showing a rapid drying behind the front. So, no significant accumulations of wintry precipitation are forecast at this time.
The coldest weather may occur on Friday morning. Lows could be in the single digits to the teens!
Also that morning, wind chill temperatures may drop to near zero!
Highs that afternoon are forecast in the 20s.
A few snow flurries are forecast on Christmas eve over the I-30 corridor. No significant accumulations are anticipated.
It remains cold through Christmas Day with lows in the teens to 20s and highs near 40.
Now it the time to prepare for this cold snap! The Shreveport National Weather Service has some preparation tips.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.