SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill moves in Thursday afternoon. A few showers are possible which may change over to a wintry mix and then light snow. No major accumulations are forecast as the atmosphere dries out rapidly with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph.
Temperatures will drop off rapidly behind the front after highs in the 50s-60s on Thursday,
By Friday morning, it will be in the single digits to the teens!
It's forecast to stay below freezing all day Friday
and most of Saturday. A few snow flurries are possible up in the mountains, but no major accumulations are expected.
The arctic air mass moderates or warms slightly for Christmas. Sunshine is forecast with lows in the teens-20s and highs in the 30s to near 40.
