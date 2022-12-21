BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and District 28 state Rep. Daryl Deshotel announced that they would pursue legislation in 2023 to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices.
“TikTok is a clear and present danger to our national security and election integrity,” Deshotel said. “TikTok is a Chinese company with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The last thing we need to do is give them access to the data on our state devices. We have seen first-hand that foreign agents will go to any length necessary to gather important intelligence on the United States using social media applications and sophisticated data collection. This is a commonsense piece of legislation.”
“I am grateful to be teaming up with Rep. Deshotel after his announcement that he would pre-file a bill to ban the Chinese-owned TikTok on state-issued devices. TikTok is a threat to our citizens' personal data and has no business on any device owned by the State of Louisiana,” Ardoin said. “Rep. Deshotel and I believe we should be doing everything we can to protect our constituents’ personally identifiable information. This bill will help do just that.”
Earlier this week, Ardoin announced that he was banning TikTok on state-owned devices in his department and wrote to Gov. John Bel Edwards urging him to issue a ban on all state-owned devices.