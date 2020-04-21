BETHANY, La. -- With school out for the rest of the year, have many parents thought about summer camps?
A lot of people are stuck inside these days, including the kids -- and going a little stir crazy. So when is the next time they're going to be able to get out with a group of friends and have some fun? Summer camp?
Well, that raises some interesting questions? The first being are there even going to be summer camps in 2020?
"Man, everybody is in limbo," said Warren Jackson, Bethany Camp and Conference Center executive director. "If this wasn't going on we were fully booked into the summer, even into the fall. Most of the camps for the summer are waiting. June's not looking too promising, but we're still hanging onto them for a little while longer."
Further to the southwest at Camp Cho-Yeh in Livingston, Texas, a decision has already been made.
"We have lost all retreat groups throughout the spring retreat season and we do not see a path to being able to run summer given the COVID-19 crisis and some of the guidelines," said Garret Larsen of Camp Cho-Yeh, which hosts about 4,000 kids over a 10-week summer session.
"When your whole business and ministry model is about bringing large groups of people together in a small space from all different parts of the area and then redistributing them back, we're going in my estimation to be one of the last sets of business models to operate back in any sense of normalcy," said Larsen.
Other questions for camps still holding out hope for the summer is will parents be willing to send their kids to a camp with virus concerns still out there.
"I'll tell you what we're running into is that a lot of the churches haven't had the time to do fundraisers and stuff, so I don't know about the financial strain on families," said Jackson.
"We are preparing for the worst, praying for the best and we will be planning to pivot whenever it's possible," said Larsen.
Bethany Camp and Conference Center directors also said if there are no summer camps they are considering options for small group gatherings for birthday parties, pool parties and picnics to try and generate some revenue.