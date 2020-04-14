BOSSIER CITY, La. – Almost $6 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants are going out to area airports as economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson announced Tuesday.
The grants were authorized by Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27.
“Our local airports have been essential in the effort to combat COVD-19, serving as hubs for both the transportation of desperately-needed medical personnel and life-saving supplies – all while absorbing the impact of historic declines in business and travel. I’m pleased the funds we fought so hard for in the CARES Act will enable these airports to continue that critical work, and keep them in a financial position to help fuel our economic recovery once this pandemic is over,” Johnson said in a statement.
Recipients in Northwest Louisiana include:
- Shreveport Regional Airport, $5,610,038
- Shreveport Downtown Airport, $69,000
- Minden Airport, $30,000
- Natchitoches Reginal Airport, $30,000
- C.E. “Rusty” Williams Airport in Grand Cane, $20,000
- Hart Memorial Airport in Many, $20,000.
- Springhill Airport, $20,000
- Vivian Airport, $20,000
- Red River Airport in Coushatta, $1,000
- Homer Municipal Airport, $1,000.
Elsewhere in Johnson's:
- Union Parish Airport in Farmerville, $30,000
- Leesville City Airport, $30,000
- Allen Parish Airport, $20,000