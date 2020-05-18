BENTON, La. – Going to court in Bossier Parish is kind of like the old days when you’d go into your favorite restaurant, be assigned a pager and wait. A similar approach has been put into place as the Bossier Parish Courthouse has opened up somewhat for regular business.
Starting Monday, courthouses in most Northwest Louisiana parishes opened for certain court proceedings but with new guidelines in place.
“We think we’ve got it,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said of the plan he, the judges, Police Jury and other court officials worked out.
They are fortunate, Marvin said, because the large parking lot allows for the procedure they have implemented. Those who report to court are directed by signage to a temporary building, which is equipped with a bathroom, where bailiffs will sign them up and issue a pager.
Individuals must wait in their vehicles in the parking lot until they get an alert about 10 minutes before their case is called. They will be directed to the Police Jury room, where they will wait until called into the courtroom. Only 12 are called at a time.
A raised electronic sign also will flash information if someone is needed in court, too, Marvin said.
A different process is in place for defendants who appear for arraignment. They are given court dates when bonding out, with the specific time of day determined by the first initial of their last name.
Court return dates used to be within 30 days of arrest. Those dates are now pushed back as long as 120 days.
“It makes the docket manageable,” Marvin said.
He expects this revised court process to stay in place no less than 60 days and possibly up to 90 days.
In Caddo Parish, people who enter the courthouse will have their temperature checked, questioned if they have been around anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and be required to wear a mask.
Signs will instruct the public on seating limitations in courtrooms, which will limit occupancy to 25 percent of capacity.
All civil and criminal jury trials are on hold until the end of June per an order from the Louisiana Supreme Court.