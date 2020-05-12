BATON ROUGE, La. – A number of area educators are recognized as the 2021 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year semi-finalists.
Teacher of the year honorees include:
- Bossier Parish – Mallory Cooper
- DeSoto Parish – Nakia Graham
- Webster Parish – Josh Beavers
Principal of the year honorees include:
- Bossier Parish – Kimmie Smith
- Caddo Parish – Tom Thomas
- Lincoln Parish – Amanda (Mandy) Brown
- Sabine Parish – Jarrad Rivers
Here's more information on some of the honorees:
BOSSIER PARISH
Mallory Cooper, a sixth grade science teacher at Haughton Middle School for the past eight years, said she cannot imagine doing anything else.
“It’s a job I love and it’s easy to do a job you love,” Cooper said. “My hope is to show my students that even if they don’t master a concept right away, they can work hard and grow over time and that’s just as valuable as getting the answer right on the first try.”
Principal of the Year semi-finalist Kimmie Smith has served as the leader of Legacy Elementary since 2017 and been in education for 25 years.
A proud product of Bossier Parish Schools herself, Smith points to a quote that has been her mantra since undergraduate studies: “‘Children do not care what you know, until they know that you care.’ This statement made a huge impact on my thoughts as an inspiring educator,” Smith explained. “It became the basis for my educational philosophy and has proven true throughout my career. Life is about relationships and it is my desire to create an atmosphere where our students are loved and nurtured as they are encouraged and challenged to reach their greatest potential.”
DESOTO PARISH
Nakia Graham, teacher at Mansfield High School, graduated from MHS in 2012. In her valedictorian address, she boldly professed, “The next time I walk the halls of MHS, it will be as a teacher!”
After finishing her degree at Northwestern State University in 2016, Nakia did return to MHS to fulfill her promise of teaching at her alma mater.