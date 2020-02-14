BATON ROUGE, La – A number of candidates who filed late campaign reports in recent Northwest Louisiana elections were assessed fines while others received waivers at the recent state ethics board meeting.
They include:
Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts
In the March 2015 election, Gage-Watt’s 30-P and 2018 supplemental campaign finance disclosure reports were filed 11 and 10 days late, respectively. She requested the board waive the $440 and $400 late fees. She said the reports were late due to her son's illness.
The board waived the late fee for the 30-P report and suspended all but $100 on the 2018 report based on future compliance.
Brian Anthony Salvatore
Salvatore was a candidate for state representative District 5 in the Oct. 12 election. His campaign finance disclosure report was filed five days late. He requested waiver of a $300 late fee assessed against him and the committee treasurer, Mark Donnolly Pomeroy. Salvatore said he was provided with inaccurate instructions about the process for obtaining software needed.
The board waived the late fee.
Pat McGauly
McGauly was a candidate for DeSoto Parish coroner in the Oct. 12 election. His 30-P campaign finance disclosure report was filed 11 days late. McGauly requested waiver of a $600 late fee. He said this was his first election and he found the paperwork overwhelming and confusing. He did not take contributions or solicit money and turned down any that was offered.
The board suspended all but $200 based on future compliance.
Gerald “Jerry” Longlois
Longlois was a candidate for Natchitoches Parish president in the Oct. 12 election. His 10-P and 10-G campaign finance disclosure reports were filed 13 and 14 days, respectively. He requested the board waive the $600 and $840 late fees. Longlois’ wife responded to the board and said she didn’t think a report was to be filed because there were no contributions and expenditures. They stay home all day and are on a fixed income.
The board waived the late fees.
Tommy Sanders
Sanders was a candidate for Police Jury District 8 in Claiborne Parish in the Oct. 12 election. His 10-P campaign finance disclosure report was filed seven days late. He requested waiver of a $280 late fee. He said in past elections he didn’t have to support his campaign so he hasn’t filed as many reports. He also had the wrong date calendared for his report due date.
The board suspended all but $100 based on future compliance.
Tina Douglas
Douglas was a candidate for Webster Parish clerk of court in the Oct. 12 election. Her 30-P, 10-P and 10-G campaign finance disclosure reports were filed 8, 14 and 7 days late, respectively. She requested waiver of the $480, $600 and $420 late fees. Douglas said this was her first election and she didn’t understand everything that was required. She only received $250 in contributions; the rest was personal funds.
The board declined to waive the $480 for the 30-P report; however, it suspended all but $200 for the 10-P and 10-G reports based on future compliance.
Carl Douglas Sias
Sias was a candidate for Natchitoches Parish president in the Oct. 12 election. His 30-P campaign finance disclosure report was filed 14 days late. He requested a waiver of the $600 late fee, saying this was his first time running for a major position and he did not realize or understand that he had to file reports online. He thought after sending the finance disclosure and electronic affidavit he was done with all the filing.
The board waived the late fee.
Joe Walker Jr.
Walker is a former member of the Natchez Board of Aldermen in Natchitoches Parish. He requested a waiver of a $1,500 late fee assessed for filing his 2017 Tier 3 report 90 days late. Walker said he received notice of the delinquencies after he suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He still needs assistance handling his affairs. Walker’s last day in office was June 30, 2018.
The board declined to waive and offered a payment plan.