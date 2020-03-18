SHREVEPORT, La. - Nonprofits across the area are starting to feel the impact from the Coronavirus fear. While the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana currently has plenty of food for distribution, it is concerned about acquiring food for the future. Surplus foods normally donated by grocery store chains are now being bought due to panic buying.
While the public is being urged to practice social distancing, the Food Bank is still in need of volunteers to box food. To follow recommended guidelines of being in groups no larger than 10 people, it is asking volunteers to show up at the old Ivan Smith building on 70th Street. That building will allow volunteers to spread out.
Anyone interested in volunteering, please call the Food Bank at 318-675-2400. All volunteers must be healthy, not have a fever, and must wash hands before starting. Volunteers also have the option to wear gloves.