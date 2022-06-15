SHREVEPORT, La. – Here’s a scenario people in Shreveport are too familiar with – A rolling gun battle on city streets. This time, no one is hit by those flying bullets. Police develop suspects who have prior arrests and ask the public to help find them.
But now there’s a problem. Officers can’t release those mugshots to the public.
Why? That scenario likely could result in arrests of the shooters on a charge of illegal use of a firearm. Under Louisiana law, that’s not a crime of violence. And since it’s not, then with new legislation expected to become law this week, the mugshot can’t be made public.
More examples: Get arrested for being a peeping tom and your mug shot won’t be published. But if the crime is video voyeurism, then expect your mugshot to be made public. The same for someone arrested for dogfighting.
“So, if you’re in rolling gun battle and nobody gets hurt then you’re not in the book, but if you’re dogfighting, your mugshot is in there. So, it’s very confusing and causing us a great amount of grief among law enforcement on what to release and what not to release. I wish it had been all or nothing. Once again, they didn’t consult us on this. I don’t know where logic is on these situations,” Sheriff Steve Prator said of state lawmakers.
House Bill 729, also referred to as the mugshot bill, is expected to get the governor’s signature this week. It changes the law that until now made all booking photos public record.
The bill initially sought to make it illegal for the release of most all booking photos until a person is convicted of a crime. The measure went through revisions and has created additional exceptions.
The change will upset the daily routine for many in the local area who make it a habit of checking the daily jail bookings.
The Caddo and DeSoto sheriff’s office this week disabled the inmate rosters on their websites, which are also linked to cell phone apps, until changes can be made internally to comply with the new restrictions.
Booking photos are a popular feature on the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office’s app and website. Yesterday, the sheriff’s office informed its Facebook followers of the change. Not all were happy, according to the citizen responses that followed.
Likewise, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on its app Tuesday that it will no longer be able to release certain booking photos to the media or post them on social media outlets.
“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to make every effort possible to keep the citizens of the parish informed but, we must follow laws passed by governing authorities. We will continue to provide names and details of certain arrests,” the sheriff’s office said in a post.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said he is aware the inmate roster is widely used across the parish by residents and deputies; in fact, it’s the most commonly used feature on the website and app.
But with short notice for compliance, it will take the sheriff’s office time to rebuild the website to make the inmate roster conform to the new law.
Publishing mugshots to the public, along with the name and charges, “has always been to keep residents informed, and to be as transparent as the law allows us to be. We intend to keep that commitment to the public,” Richardson states in a social media post.
“We ask for your patience as we seek to resolve the way in which this information is displayed, and determine what information can be legally displayed. We hope to be back up and running on the site very soon!” he added.
Prator said the legislation requires immediate compliance from law enforcement. His IT department has been working since Friday to rebuild the website. But he expects the current one to be shut down only a few days until the new site is in place.
Prator said the website will still list the names, criminal records and length of stay for everyone who has been arrested, regardless of whether mug shots are available.
“So, all of the names will still be there. By law, we have to have the book open to the public,” he said.
But Prator admits he’s once again perplexed at the Legislature’s decision-making.
“You can’t have a picture if arrested for stalking, but you can for dogfighting. Thought that was unusual,” Prator said.
He said the changes can be traced back to the Justice Reinvestment Act which was designed to reform the criminal justice system. That act that took some crimes, such as illegal use of firearms, off the crimes of violence list. Additionally, a felon in possession of a firearm is off the list too. That means people arrested on those crimes won’t have their mugshots published until they are convicted.