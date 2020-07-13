Most area law enforcement agencies are in agreement: They won’t enforce the governor’s face mask mandate.
The only time they’ll get involved is if a customer, approached about wearing a mask, refuses to leave a business if asked to do so, then that could lead to a charge of trespassing.
The Bossier, DeSoto and Webster sheriffs’ offices and Bossier City Police have issued statements concerning the mask enforcement.
“This is a state mandate, not a law. During the announcement, Gov. (John Bel) Edwards stated clearly that this mandate will not be enforceable by law enforcement agencies,” DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson and Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said in identical social media posts Sunday.
“We certainly encourage our residents to take necessary safety precautions to help slow the spread of the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker said Monday in a joint news release.
“Law enforcement officers with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department will only become involved when a customer refuses to leave a place of business after requested to do so by management,” said Whittington and Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams.
Business owners are required by the state to insist that customers wear a mask when entering. Those with medical conditions should “discuss this politely” if approached, Richardson and Parker said.
Businesses have a right to refuse service if they choose to do so.
“This is common practice in many businesses decision that require shirts, shoes, and/or other requirements in order to patron their establishment. If a customer is asked to leave by the business due to non-compliance, and refuses to do so, the customer could face charges of trespassing,” the sheriffs stated.
The mandate is not enforceable in churches.
Additional restrictions put in place by the governor include prohibiting bars from allowing on-premise consumption of food or drinks and limiting crowd sized to no more than 50 people, with exception for essential businesses and churches.