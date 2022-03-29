BATON ROUGE, La. – Three northwest Louisiana parishes are on the receiving end of state education grant funds designed to create new opportunities for learning for their students.
Bossier, DeSoto and Claiborne are among 31 school systems statewide that will share in $40 million allocated for the Reimagine School System program. In addition to the finance resources, the school districts will get technical help and targeted support to ensure the plans are sustainable.
“When we launched the Reimagine School Systems program in 2021, we did so to encourage school systems to create new high-quality education opportunities, to be innovative, to challenge themselves and their students,” said state education Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We are extremely pleased with the quality of the applications we have received from school systems throughout the state, and I look forward to seeing how these programs expand possibilities for students.”
DeSoto got $3.6 million, which will be divided equally for two different projects. One is focused on what’s called wraparound services for students and their families. The second ultimately will help kickstart the development of a college and career academy, Superintendent Clay Corley said.
The wraparound services project will be designed to give students the support they need throughout the school day, whether that is academic, social or behavioral.
“Through the Reimagine Grant we will be able to put a comprehensive system in place that will support the whole child by providing students with help tailored to their specific needs and the needs of our schools, such as after school programs, parent engagement activities, nutrition, physical and mental health support,” said student services Director Darrell Hampton.
“The services provided through the different systems of care will address barriers to learning and ensure our students are in school every day, ready and eager to learn. We will be coordinating both school resources and community partners to provide a network of wraparound services in our schools,” Hampton added.
As for the second phase of the grant will address a growing need for TOPS University and TOPS Jump Start students. Over the past four years, DeSoto has seen not only an increase in the number of students wanting to enroll in Advanced Placement, CLEP, and Dual Enrollment courses but a 15% increase in students taking Career Tech Ed (CTE) courses, said college and career readiness Supervisor Josh Dahlem.
“The grant will be used to initiate new advanced college opportunities and CTE courses for all schools as well as serve as a kick starter for the development of the DeSoto College and Career Center. This facility will not only serve the needs of our students but will provide opportunities for continuing education for community members after regular school hours,” Dahlem said.
Bossier Parish has been allocated $300,000 for the phase one planning stage and $510,000 for phase two of implementation.
The Reimagine School Systems Grant will enable Bossier Schools to further enhance the opportunities this summer by extending learning instruction between May 24 and June 23 to students in prekindergarten through eighth grade who have been identified as disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Schools included are: Bossier Elementary, Central Park Elementary, R.V. Kerr Elementary, Rusheon Middle, Curtis Elementary, Elm Grove Middle, Greenacres Middle, Meadowview Elementary, Platt Elementary, Haughton Middle, Waller Elementary and Princeton Elementary.
In addition, extended summer opportunities will be available to those students in the third through eighth grades who failed to achieve mastery on statewide assessments during the 2021-22 school year, and any student in kindergarten through second grade who is reading below grade level.
Grant funding will also pay for transportation, snacks/meals and instruction by the district’s teachers.