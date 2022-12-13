SHREVEPORT, La. -- The threat of severe weather has caused several area schools to make the decision to close early today. Others will remain open but cancel after-school activities.
Caddo Parish elementary schools will close at noon, followed at 12:30 p.m. by the middle schools and 1 p.m. for all high schools.
In Bossier, DeSoto, Webster and Natchitoches parishes, schools remain in session for now but after-school activities are canceled.
Sabine Parish will dismiss classes at 1 p.m.
Caddo Parish Head Start students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.