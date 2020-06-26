SHREVEPORT, La. -- Since large gatherings are still being discouraged as a precaution of COVID-19, area sheriffs whose new terms begin July 1 also have parred down their swearing in ceremonies.
Most have opted for just standing before a judge and taking the oath in front of only a handful of people. That's what Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright and Red River Parish Sheriff Glen Edwards have already done.
Prator took his sixth oath of office from District Judge Brady O'Callaghan on June 11, while Wright, a first time sheriff, stood before 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Van Kyzar on Monday.
DeSoto District Judge Amy Burford McCartney administered Richardson's oath Wednesday for his first four-year term on Wednesday. He's already served a year and a half of an unexpired term.
Edwards was sworn in for his third term this morning by District Judge Lewis Sams.
Two ceremonies are set Sunday. Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, entering his sixth term, will gather with a small group of friends and family at 2 p.m. Sunday at the parish courthouse. New Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker and his deputies will be sworn in at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Minden.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington hasn't nailed down the swearing in for his third term, but it's tentatively set for Tuesday. That's also when new Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies will take his oath. It's set for 10 a.m. at the Claiborne Parish Courthouse.
Another new sheriff, Sabine Parish's Aaron Mitchell will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the front steps of the Sabine Parish courthouse.