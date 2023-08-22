Extreme heat and lack of rainfall has prompted a number of area water systems to put use restrictions in place. Others also have boil advisories.
Most ask customers to use their water for domestic needs such as cooking, showering/bathing and laundry. Watering lawns, washing cars and filling swimming pools is prohibited.
Here’s a list of water systems imposing those restrictions:
- Rambin Wallace Water System in south DeSoto Parish. The Pelican and Evelyn communities are included.
- Bayou Pierre Water System. Serves from Frierson Plantation to just north of Powhatan.
- DeSoto Parish Waterworks District 1. Serves areas throughout the parish.
- North DeSoto Water System. Serves Stonewall and the surrounding area.
- Town of Coushatta. Low water pressure. Under a boil advisory.
- Town of Haughton. Residents on West McKinley, Shadetree, Pinetree and North Elm are under a boil advisory.