Extreme heat and lack of rainfall has prompted a number of area water systems to put use restrictions in place. Others also have boil advisories.

Most ask customers to use their water for domestic needs such as cooking, showering/bathing and laundry. Watering lawns, washing cars and filling swimming pools is prohibited.

Here’s a list of water systems imposing those restrictions:

  • Rambin Wallace Water System in south DeSoto Parish. The Pelican and Evelyn communities are included.
  • Bayou Pierre Water System. Serves from Frierson Plantation to just north of Powhatan.
  • DeSoto Parish Waterworks District 1. Serves areas throughout the parish.
  • North DeSoto Water System. Serves Stonewall and the surrounding area. 
  • Town of Coushatta. Low water pressure. Under a boil advisory.
  • Town of Haughton. Residents on West McKinley, Shadetree, Pinetree and North Elm are under a boil advisory.
