BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The doors are now open to first Hispanic health clinic in Northwest Louisiana as Clinica Hispana Rubymed has started serving patients.
Communicating in English is often a barrier, so clinic owners wanted to appeal to the Spanish-speaking community.
"There was a lot of Hispanics that came to Louisiana to work in remodeling after the recent hurricanes that happened and after that these communities have stayed here in Louisiana to live," said general manager Ruvilneidis Labanino. "So, this created a need for health care services."
People might not understand their diagnosis, their medication, and the overall care they receive. Staff member Gaby Soto wanted to make that clear to the local Spanish speaking community.
"Something the Hispanic community doesn't take into consideration is more so their preventative health, which is what we're here for more than anything," said Soto.
The clinic offers a wide range of services.
"We do anything like just your general wellness visits, EKGs anything like if you feel like you have the flu, strep, COVID, H. Pylori testing, pregnancy testing," said Soto. "We do blood and urine testing for that urinalysis."
The clinic is open Monday through Saturday.
Signs have gone up along Airline Drive for Rubymed, located near Gay Boulevard.
Rubymed plans to open a second Louisiana location in a couple of months in Baton Rouge.
Rubymed has 17 locations. This is the first one in Louisiana. There are also locations in Tex, including Marshall.