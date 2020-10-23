LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Friday reported 1,047 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus after 10,740 daily tests.
That's near the daily record for confirmed cases, which was set last month.
Total confirmed cases are up to 97,339. There were 7,667 active cases Friday.
Deaths in the state increased by 10 to 1,626.
Arkansas also reported 290 positive results from 2,309 antigen tests. Those are probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased by 12 to 624.
Five Arkansas lawmakers tested positive for the virus this week. Hutchinson was exposed to the virus but has since tested negative twice. He limited in-person meetings and public appearances as a precaution.