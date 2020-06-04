Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference at the State Capitol, said cases of the virus have increased or decreased depending on the region. Central Arkansas was once the center of the outbreak but cases numbers have fallen since the peak in mid-April. Northwest Arkansas once seemed ready for phase two but now has the fastest-growing number of cases in the state.
"I've sort of laid the foundation for five different regions and different timelines [for phase two of reopening]," Hutchinson said.
"If it's a flat trend line and they meet the criteria for going into phase two, it's hard to hold them back," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said the state could decide as soon as next week whether to take the regional approach.
As of Thursday afternoon, 151 people in Arkansas had died from the virus and 8,425 had been infected. There were 358 new cases and five new deaths reported. State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said at least five of those deaths happened earlier at nursing homes and have now been linked to the virus.