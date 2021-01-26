LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed that the first house cat in the state tested positive for COVID-19. The cat is reported to have recovered and is healthy, according to the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
The CDC recommends people who test positive for the virus limit contact with their pets.
Infections of cats and dogs have been reported in the United States and other countries. In April of 2020, two cats in New York tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus testing for pets isn’t recommended unless an animal has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 or the animal has symptoms of the disease and tests have ruled out more common possible causes, said Dr. Jane Rooney of the USDA. Veterinarians who think testing is warranted are supposed to contact state officials to decide.
“Animals infected with the virus typically develop mild to moderate respiratory symptoms. If a person finds out they are positive for COVID-19 and suspect that their pet is also infected, they should call their veterinarian for guidance,” said Heidi Ward, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.