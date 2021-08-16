LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly 500,000 students returned to the classroom Monday in Arkansas, and while the first day of school can cause jitters, this year provides more stress for teachers, students and parents with the resurgence of COVID-19.
Dr. Nikki Edge is a professor at UAMS who studies how life-changing events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, impact children.
“We had no idea we would be, 18 months later, still talking about potential disruptions to school life and to the other kids’ normal everyday life,” Edge said.
She said that children have doubled their rates of depression and anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic. Due to the constantly-changing nature of the COVID-19 virus, it’s hard to predict what the school year will look like, which can bring stress, too.
“We don’t know if we will be able to stay in school in-person or have to pivot to virtual," Edge said. "Kids don’t know what might happen to their hobbies or sports. Other kids may be facing challenges relating to social anxiety, especially those who may have been home last year, and they’re worried about what reconnecting might look like. Other kids have some academic fears, worried that the descriptions of last year have left them a little bit behind."
Edge said parents should check in with their kids, listen to their concerns and validate their experience that this is a unique time.
“If you’re seeing changes in mood and behavior, if there’s changes starting to impact their ability to succeed in school and their other activities, then it’s time to think about talking to a professional,” Edge said.
Edge also said that if students are concerned about their or their family’s health when it comes to COVID-19, it’s important to remind them what the school is doing to keep them safe and what they can control to keep themselves safe from the virus.
She sees teachers as providing wonderful support for students and encourages them to find ways to check in with their kids. Edge said teachers should ask about their summer, what life has been like and then find ways to de-stress in the classroom.
Ways to de-stress include mindful moments, practicing deep breathing and getting outside for physical exercise.