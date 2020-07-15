LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday asked for patience and unity as coronavirus cases in the state continued rising.
The state reported 564 new cases, bringing the total to 30,297. Four new deaths were reported. Total deaths are now up to 335.
Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference in Conway, said he hears frequently from residents who say they're tired of the pandemic. The state reported its first case and March and since seen its economic, social and health systems upended as the virus spread throughout the state and the country.
Thirteen more people in Arkansas have been hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 458.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said Wednesday that the total number of cases, which is about 1% of the population, may not seem like a lot. But he warned residents not to let their guard down.
"If you came into your living room and the curtains were on fire, you wouldn't say, 'Well, that's less than 1%, I'm not going to worry about it now, let's wait until it gets up to 2 or 3 percent,'" he said. "No, you get after it. The fire is still burning here ... and we can't let up until we put it out."
Of the reported cases in Arkansas, 6,439 were considered to be active.
Congressman French Hill spoke in support of face masks at the news conference. He said its a sacrifice akin to fuel rationing during World War II. He recalled speaking to his 94-year-old father about it being inconvenient but necessary.
"Some of you may think a mask is inconvenient, but nonetheless, it is a critical strategy for our public health victory over the virus," Hill said.
Hill's comments came after Walmart and Sam's Club announced earlier Wednesday that shoppers would be required to wear masks at all stores. The Arkansas-based company joined other national chains including Starbucks, Best Buy and Costco to implement mask rules.