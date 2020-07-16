LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday issued a statewide order requiring residents to wear face masks in public.
The mandate takes effect Monday. It requires residents to wear protective coverings in all indoor environments where social distancing is not possible and they are exposed to people who aren't part of their household. It requires masks to be worn outdoors under the same circumstances.
There are exceptions for children under 10 years old and people who are unable to wear a mask because of a physical disability or medical condition.
"The number of COVID -19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are numbers that speak for themselves and indicate that we need to do more," Hutchinson said in a news conference at the State Capitol.
Hutchinson has for months refused calls to issue a statewide mask order. He said Friday that he reversed course after speaking to frontline health workers who said more help was needed from the public. He said he also spoke to state legislators who told him the state needs to do "whatever it takes" to get through the pandemic and return to normal life, though not all are supportive of a mask mandate.
"This whole fight against COVID-19 is likely to get harder and not easier," Hutchinson said. "And we have to meet the challenge together. And everyone must do their part. This is a way to enlist the support of everyone in this fight."
Violating the order is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $500. Law enforcement may not detain or arrest offenders. First-time offenders will receive a warning.
Cities and counties may issue local ordinances, but the ordinances cannot conflict with the governor's directive.
"I want everybody to understand that this is a mandate. It does carry consequences," Hutchinson said. "It is enforceable. But it's being implemented in a way that allows for normal activities whenever you can do social and physical distancing."
More than 25 states -- including Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and other conservative states -- have now issued some kind of mask mandate. National chains including Walmart and Kroger have announced that they will require shoppers to wear masks.
Wearing a mask can reduce respiratory droplets from going airborne and spreading the virus. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield called face coverings "one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus."