In a press conference Tuesday, however, he said after receiving feedback on the proposed new guideline, they decided to hold off. He said they want to avoid any confusion and ensure they get all questions answered prior to its release, and that he will continue to meet with communities and seek feedback throughout the week.
The current directives for indoor and outdoor venues require plans to be submitted for any event that expects attendance to exceed more than 100 persons. The ADH reviews the event, and determines if it's in compliance with the directive(s). The governor's new guidance will extend that directive to events with under 100 people in attendance.
"We do encourage anyone, particularly during this month of December, and January, if you're considering event, please feel free to call the Department of Health for guidance, to let them know what you're planning what safety precautions you have in place," Hutchinson said. "We want everybody to be safe, we haven't finalized the guidance yet, but we want everybody to take the necessary precautions."
- The specific activities that are planned along with details regarding how the event intends to ensure physical distancing, face coverings requirements, as well as all other requirements of the Directive will be followed.
- A map or floor plan of the event depicting entrances/exits, locations of required signage and hand sanitizer stations, restrooms, seating areas, and other key features of the venue.
- A plan for how employees/volunteers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the event and excluded from the event if they are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone known to be positive for COVID 19.
Jackson said coronavirus cases can spread fairly quickly in both big and small settings, especially indoors.
"All those types of activities where people are close together for an extended period of time," Jackson said. "Any kind of any kind of a company party or a wedding, or even a birthday party could be a small event if it's at a public facility, at a commercial facility."
Outdoor events are considered much safer, but the same protocols should still be followed. Because the indoor events are much more concentrated and the airflow isn't as good, Jackson said the ADH has more concerns.
Although the new guidance isn’t final, Arkansans are still highly encouraged to consult the ADH for smaller gatherings as well. Those considering planning those smaller events are encouraged to sit down and come up with a plan to make it as safe as possible
"I would recommend that they sit down and develop a plan, whether or not they're going to submit a plan or they're required to submit a plan to us or not," Jackson said. "I would ask them to develop a plan and think about these things and how their event can be safer, how they can modify their event to ensure physical distancing is maintained, to ensure masks are worn when they're needed to be and to provide those opportunities for people to wash their hands or sanitize their hands if hand washing isn't available."
Jackson said the ADH is ready to help no matter the size of the event. He said it's easy to forget how serious the pandemic is when attending these smaller, more intimate events, but it's important to do your best to ensure safety for everyone in attendance.
"You know, it is easy to get complacent, but it's imperative that you make sure that you're following those guidelines," Jackson said.