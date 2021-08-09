LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas reached a new high Monday as a surge in cases continued.
The state reported that 103 more people were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the current total to 1,376. That's five more than the previous record, which was set on Jan. 11.
Twenty-seven of the state's patients were children. Twelve were in intensive care.
More than 20% of those hospitalized were on ventilators.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted there were only eight intensive care beds remaining in the state.
"Today’s report shows some very startling numbers," he tweeted.
Arkansas ranks third in the country for new virus cases per capita, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers. The state’s cases have been skyrocketing in recent weeks, fueled by the delta variant of the virus and state’s low vaccination rate.
Only about 37% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus.
Arkansas logged 995 new cases Monday. Active cases decreased by 1,106 to 22,815.
Twenty-one more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 6,322.
A judge last week blocked the state's new ban on mask mandates.