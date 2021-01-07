SHREVEPORT, La. -- This winter, we're dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic on top of what is usually a busy flu season. Hospitals around the Ark-La-Tex are at capacity and health care workers warn, we haven't even seen the worst of the post-holiday surge. Brian Crawford, the chief administrative officer for Willis-Knighton Health System says it's been a relentless ten months for their doctors and nurses.
"We're all struggling right now to deal with this COVID crisis," said Crawford. "These are the highest numbers that we've seen, along with all of the other seasonal illnesses that we see this time of the year."
Crawford says he's been in contact with his counterparts at Christus Health System and Oschner LSU Health. It's a similar story for each health network, and they're still expecting things to get worse.
"From what we're seeing on the national and state level," said Crawford, "we can expect a potential 20-to-25% increase just over the next seven to ten days on the numbers that we have right now."
Still, he was careful to point out the difference between "crowded" and "closed."
"When I say we're at maximum capacity, that doesn't mean we can't take any more patients, because there's always patients going and being discharged. They're still receiving that high quality care from a nurse or a physician, they're just not able to get into a private room as quickly right now."
But that's not the only issue hospitals are facing right now. As they set new records in terms of the capacity reached, there is a major shortage of one key component: blood, specifically types B and O.
"As the COVID numbers wise, our need for blood rises," said Kourtney Washington, director of marketing & communications for LifeShare. "Right now, all of our blood centers are in need of blood."
Crawford says the shortage is an issue nationwide, but this week is the first time it's really hit the Ark-La-Tex. Shreveport-based LifeShare says they're seen fewer donations due to the pandemic, but they're ready for donors by taking extra care to keep everyone safe. You can even donate if you've recovered from the coronavirus, as long as you haven't had symptoms for the past 14 days.
"All precautions have been met and exceeded," said Washington. "There's no need to worry about whether or not people are going to be dressed properly, or whether or not they're going to be properly spaced from other donors."
"We've been asked time and time again, 'How can we help the healthcare system?'" said Crawford. "I said, 'You know what, this is the time for you to step up and be a hero, if you go and donate blood.'"
LifeShare has donation centers at 8910 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport or 1523 Doctors Drive in Bossier City. Additional locations are in Monroe and Texarkana, Texas. To schedule an appointment or to find a blood drive online, visit lifeshare.org.