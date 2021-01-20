WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Wednesday's inauguration offered a lot of high-profile exposure to talented Ark-La-Tex groups spanning from Kilgore, Texas to Grambling, La. Many of the dancers and musicians are used to big audiences, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time around was different.
This was the fifth straight presidential inauguration for the world famous Kilgore College Rangerettes, who also perform annually at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, and a lot of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parades in New York City. But instead of traveling to Washington, D.C., this year's routine was recorded "Deep in the Heart of Texas" with the recent snow still on the ground. Their virtual performance was included as part of the inauguration's "Parade Across America" on Wednesday afternoon.
Having taken part in both Obama inaugurals, the Grambling State University Tigers Marching Band was also featured this year, this time the night before the inauguration as part of a showcase of talent from America's historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
"We were certainly thankful that out of 100 HBCUs, we and a few of our sister schools were invited to participate," said university president Rick Gallot.
Gallot says the success of Vice President Kamala Harris (Howard University class of 1986) and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (Morehouse College class of 1991) is inspiring to the students who are in school right now.
"It is refreshing, quite frankly, to have the spotlight on HBCUs," said Gallot. "To see that we really are producing so many great graduates who are really making a difference in our country and in our world."
While America heard the words of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman from the steps of the U.S. Capitol, she wasn't the only voice inspired by the inaugural process. Mina King, a senior at Caddo Parish Magnet High School took second place in the 2021 Inaugural Poem Contest for Students, a nationwide poem contest.
"I want to be a part of helping inspire others, so I tried to achieve that through my poem, and being inclusive to everyone," said King. "But not telling everyone what they are by using landscapes to represent people, and just trying to have a different approach to a patriotic poem."
King's poem, titled "In Pursuit of Dawn" was published online at Poets.org and will be featured in "American Poets" magazine. Judge Richard Blanco described King as having "a sweeping Whitmanesque voice." King says she's grateful to her teachers and to her grandmother, with whom she shares a passion for books.