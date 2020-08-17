LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Monday reported 412 new cases of the coronavirus, one of several recent daily counts that have been lower than average.
"Clearly we have a trend over the last week to 10 days," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news conference. "I'm not necessarily saying that it's going to continue, because that all depends on individual behavior of people in Arkansas -- compliance with the mask mandate, making sure you social distance, making sure that you don't get into large gatherings without being protected or protecting others."
The state reported a daily test count of 4,093, also a lower-than-average figure. State officials have said testing at commercial labs has lagged as demand has increased across the country.
The total number of cases in Arkansas is 53,077. The state has 6,341 active cases.
Pulaski County and Sebastian County were the only counties with more than 20 new cases of the virus. Pulaski County reported 54. Sebastian County reported 21.
Four more people died from the virus, bringing the total to 603.
Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force met the governor and other state officials earlier Monday. Birx told reporters that the majority of hospitalizations and deaths in the country have come from multi-generational households and family gatherings at which someone vulnerable to the virus was infected.
Hutchinson on Monday again answered questions about the safety of resuming in-person school classes. Private schools resumed classes today. Public schools in the state are set to resume classes next Monday, though the union that represents Little Rock School District employees has called for teachers to refuse to teach in person until the the number of virus cases is significantly reduced.
Hutchinson said he was "disappointed" by the union. When asked about keeping college students from holding parties and engaging in other social activities that could spread the virus, Hutchinson said, "It's going to be a challenge."