State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said in a news conference Friday that the current team of about 240 has been "stretched" as hundreds of new cases are identified each day. The increase in cases comes amid a surge in testing and increased spread of the virus among Latinos and younger people, state health officials said.
Smith said the contact tracing team will be expanded in the coming weeks and months.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he'll announce Monday whether the state will take a regional approach in the next phase of its plan to reopen the economy. Under that plan, regions with a sustained decrease in cases will be allowed to expand operations at restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses. Stricter health directives will remain in place in regions where virus cases are increasing.
Hutchinson said five different regions could move to the next phase of reopening at five different times.