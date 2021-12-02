LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the news that the omicron variant is officially in the United States, a pediatrician at Arkansas Children's Hospital is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.
"As a pediatrician, it makes me incredibly sad because it's preventable. We've got a highly effective, safe vaccine," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Jessica Snowden.
She said it's a growing concern as COVID-19 is now a top 10 cause of death for children in the U.S. As of Wednesday, less than 10% of Arkansas kids 5 to 11 have received one shot.
That number does go up to more than 50% in the 12 to 18 age group, but these low vaccination rates combined with other winter illnesses like the flu, Snowden says the new omicron variant could wreak havoc on those who are unprotected.
"We know from our experience this summer with delta and RSV, that you can, kids can get infected with more than one of these viruses at once, and those kids are even sicker," she said.
At Arkansas Children's, they are prepared for an increase of admissions due to COVID-19 but hope it can be prevented.
"We make miracles happen every day, but I really, really want for every parent in Arkansas to think about what activities your kids are doing," Snowden said. "Make sure you're doing everything you can to keep them safe which means distancing, masking and getting vaccinated. I don't want you to end up here."
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been nearly 1,000 hospital admissions for COVID-19 in Arkansas in children up to 18 years of age, and 120 of those have been admitted to the ICU.