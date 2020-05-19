LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced that the state plans to test every nursing home resident and employee in the state for the coronavirus.
Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference at the State Capitol, said the initiative will require between 40,000 and 50,000 tests. The state aims to complete testing by June 1.
Nursing homes across the state have reported outbreaks of the virus. Older people and those with compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions have shown to be more vulnerable to the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 514 active cases of the virus at Arkansas nursing homes, state health officials said. Residents accounted for 325 cases and staffers accounted for 189.
There have been 102 total deaths linked to the virus in Arkansas and 4,923 total infections. Two new deaths and 110 new cases were reported Tuesday. All but four of the new cases were reported to have spread through community transmission. That's the state's second-highest daily tally of community transmission since the outbreak began.
Hutchinson said the increase reflects an increase in testing. More than 87,600 tests have been performed in the state, about 39,700 of which were conducted this month alone. Hutchinson said the increase also indicates that "we still have work to do in Arkansas."
"It's a reminder to be careful," he said.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said some cases of community transmission have come from patients who showed no symptoms. He said new cases have not been linked to businesses that have reopened. Arkansas has allowed restaurants, barber shops and entertainment venues to resume limited operations. Bars inside of restaurants were allowed to resume service today with certain health measures in place. Bars that are not inside of restaurants will be allowed to resume service next Tuesday.
Hutchinson is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. The three are set to discuss the state's partnership with the federal government as it reopens its economy. They also plan to discuss protecting the nation's food supply chain.
Hutchinson said he will be tested for the virus before the meeting and that he plans to wear a mask. He said it will be his first test.