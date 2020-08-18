LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Arkansas is reporting 16 more deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus while also reporting 410 new virus cases.
The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported that the number of COVID-19 deaths since tracking began in March has risen to 619.
The number of people now hospitalized rose by six to 492.
The number of people who have tested positive for the virus has risen by 410 since Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to 53,487.
The department said 5,898 of those cases are active, excluding deaths and recoveries.