LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas added 1,475 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday bring the state's total number of confirmed and probable cases to 308,848. There were 14,898 active cases.
Forty-two more people died from the virus, bringing the total to 5,148. Hospitalizations have decreased by two to 775.
The health department reported 230,565 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press briefing on Tuesday that 12.8% of our state's population has been vaccinated. Hutchinson said this week the state is getting a 20% increase in doses, and they expect the federal government to send even more doses to rural communities.
Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the state is now below the 10% positivity rate, as November was above 10%. "Active cases have dropped. Things are moving in the right direction." Romero said.