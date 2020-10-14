Last month, the White House allocated 900,000 Abbott BinaxNow antigen tests for Arkansas. The new tests are said to show results in 15 minutes and Hutchinson said they will provide more flexibility for people being tested and allow officials to respond faster to outbreaks throughout the state.
During a news conference Wednesday, the governor outlined how the state will distribute the first round of tests:
- 55% will go to Arkansas schools to screen their staff weekly.
- 20% will go to the Department of Corrections for visitors and residents with public-facing jobs.
- 20% will go to the Department of Human Services for staff at the Arkadelphia, Booneville, Conway, Jonesboro and Southeast development centers
- The last 5% will be reserved for health care workers and “other populations” as needed.
"We will gain more information about how these work over the next few weeks," Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said at the news conference. "But they are being deployed in centers that we believe will have a major impact on our caseload here."
The Department of Health has access to more rapid results tests through a different brand, Hutchinson said. And the state will receive 50,000 more Abbott BinaxNow tests each week. Election workers will take priority in receiving rapid tests from local health department offices, officials said.
Arkansas reported 884 new confirmed cases from PCR tests plus 195 probable cases from antigen tests Wednesday. There were 587 people hospitalized for coronavirus on Wednesday, down 18 from Tuesday. Arkansas’ virus death toll rose by 21 on Wednesday to 1,484.
Craighead County took Pulaski County’s place as the top county for new cases in Arkansas on Wednesday. Benton County and Washington County remained two of the top counties as well. Hutchinson said he has worked with law enforcement in northeast Arkansas to educate people in the area on reducing the spread of COVID-19.
With the new shipment of tests, Hutchinson said there will be an increase in antigen test results and consequently an increase in probable cases. There were 7,141 PCR tests and 1,946 antigen tests performed on Tuesday. Hutchinson said the state is on track to perform 250,000 PCR tests this month, which would set a new record for Arkansas.
Education Secretary Johnny Key said on Wednesday that schools in “red zone districts,” districts who have a high case number, schools with a history of modified learning plans, schools with an increase in cases or schools in COVID-19 "hot spots" will take priority in receiving rapid tests.
The state will determine which schools those are by Oct. 19, Key said. School staff will then spend two weeks training before weekly screenings begin on Nov. 2. All of the staff at Arkansas' development centers will be screened weekly with the rapid results tests as well.
At the news conference. Hutchinson responded to a judge's dismissal of a lawsuit by a group of Republican legislators challenging the governor's mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions.
"I want to express appreciation to Judge Griffin because he handled this in an appropriate but quick fashion as the plaintiffs requested," Hutchinson said. "Particularly when we're seeing a high number of hospitalizations and a high number of cases, we want the public to have confidence in the emergency rules that we put into place. The judge found very clearly without any hesitation that every action we have taken is pursuant to the authority the general assembly has given us and is necessary in this emergency."