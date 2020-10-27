LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Monday set a new record for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state reported that hospitalizations increased by 16 to 649. It's the second time this month that Arkansas has set a new record for total hospitalizations.
The Arkansas Health Department reported 530 new confirmed cases of the virus after 6,965 daily tests. Total confirmed cases are up to 99,419.
Arkansas also logged 82 positive results from 641 antigen tests, which are considered probable but not confirmed cases of the virus.
Deaths in the state increased by 21 to 1,676.
"These numbers should put everyone in Arkansas on alert," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release. "We are not having a steep escalation of cases but we do see the new cases steadily increasing in the last few weeks. The increased hospitalizations and deaths are somber reminders of the current threat."
There were 8,113 confirmed active cases of the virus Monday.
Hutchinson has said bed space in Arkansas hospitals has become "tight" as virus hospitalizations have risen.
"United, we will have success but it takes everyone to fight hard in the coming weeks," he said. "We must do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas, especially as we head toward what could be a very challenging winter."